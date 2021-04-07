Dr. Alfred Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Carr, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Carr, MD
Dr. Alfred Carr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Goodland, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Goodland Regional Medical Center.
Goodland Regional Medical Center220 W 2nd St, Goodland, KS 67735 Directions (785) 890-3625
Alfred N Carr MD2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- Goodland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Very thorough exam. Kind and compassionate care.
About Dr. Alfred Carr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Oreg State Hosp
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.