Overview of Dr. Alfred Coppola, MD

Dr. Alfred Coppola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Coppola works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Steroid Injection and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.