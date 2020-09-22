Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD
Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from University Of Rome La Sapienza and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Cossari's Office Locations
Alfred J. Cossari M.d. PC311 Barnum Ave, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Cossari saved my daughter's eyesight with expertise and persistence. I brought her to him at 8 weeks believing there was something wrong when all other Doctors down played my concerns. Dr. Cossari said the mother's are always right. She had surgeries and a plan of therapy over our 16 year relationship. He became like a member of our family. He says there are only two ways of doing things, the right way and the wrong way, and the right way is usually the harder way. If you want me to take care of your daughter we have to do it the right way. My daughter is now 32 years old and has good vision in both eyes. She still goes for regular check ups. She is living out all her dreans and accomplishing all her goals. This is my way of saying Thank You.
About Dr. Alfred Cossari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Czech and Italian
- 1972607000
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of Rome La Sapienza
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cossari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cossari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cossari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cossari has seen patients for Diplopia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cossari speaks Czech and Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossari.
