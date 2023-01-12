Dr. Alfred Desimone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Desimone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Weston1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-9178Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hospital West
My son needed ACL Reconstructive Surgery after a sport injury and Dr. Desimone performed the surgery. His team goes above and beyond to make sure that you understand all the steps and they were extremely professional. They leave you their cell numbers in case you need help after hours! I would recommend this team to anyone hands down!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851361299
- University of Colorado
- Boston U Med Ctr
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- SUNY at Stony Brook Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desimone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desimone has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desimone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desimone speaks Spanish.
217 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.
