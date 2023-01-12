Overview of Dr. Alfred Desimone, MD

Dr. Alfred Desimone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Desimone works at South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.