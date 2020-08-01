Overview of Dr. Alfred Fast, MD

Dr. Alfred Fast, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from OUR LADY OF THE LAKE UNIVERSITY / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Fast works at ALFRED FAST, MD in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.