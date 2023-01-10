Overview of Dr. Alfred Faulkner, DO

Dr. Alfred Faulkner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Faulkner works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.