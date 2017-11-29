Dr. Alfred Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Harding, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Harding, MD
Dr. Alfred Harding, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Harding works at
Dr. Harding's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A.1824 King St Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 590-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a below knee amputation of my left leg in July of 2016. Dr Harding was caring, compassionate, and extremely professional. Never had a phantom Pain and my leg actually looks like I was born with my leg that way. I would recommend Dr Harding to anyone needing a procedure done. Why would you not go to THE BEST??? Dr Harding fits that as far as I am concerned
About Dr. Alfred Harding, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083616254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding works at
Dr. Harding has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Dr. Harding offers both online and phone scheduling options.