Dr. Alfred Hess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Hess, MD
Dr. Alfred Hess, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Singer Research Institute|Shriners Hospitals For Children|Tampa General Hospital|Tampa Orthopaedic Program
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess' Office Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 815-7863Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 686-9125
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9126
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This past week I was bitten by a neighbor's dog. The bite, according to the county's animal control dept and a nurse at Tampa general, is the most extreme bite they've seen in 20-25 years. Dr Hess and his team are doing a fabulous job caring for this injury and I am very grateful for his expertise.
About Dr. Alfred Hess, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1578568291
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Singer Research Institute|Shriners Hospitals For Children|Tampa General Hospital|Tampa Orthopaedic Program
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
