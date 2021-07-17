Dr. Alfred Hockley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hockley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Hockley, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Hockley, MD is a Dermatologist in Live Oak, TX. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Medical Center

Locations
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio7832 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 657-9338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Elect Dermatology2154 Gabriels Pl Ste 103, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (833) 353-2875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit with Dr Hockley today. I highly recommend him. Very caring and easy to talk to. Quickly understood my concerns and resolved them.
About Dr. Alfred Hockley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235147810
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hockley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hockley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hockley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hockley has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hockley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hockley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hockley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hockley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hockley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.