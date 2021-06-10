Overview of Dr. A Mason Holden, MD

Dr. A Mason Holden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Holden works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.