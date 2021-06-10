Dr. A Mason Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Mason Holden, MD
Dr. A Mason Holden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Medical City Hospital of Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7765
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Been pt of Dr Holden for many years. He has my complete trust/ listens actively.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205899952
- LSU Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holden speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.