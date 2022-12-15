See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD

Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School in Galveston.

Dr. Humphrey Jr works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD
Dr. Thomas Marvelli, MD
4.6 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Humphrey Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Key-whitman Eye Center
    910 N Davis Dr Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 461-0199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Key-Whitman Eye Center South Arlington
    400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 635-0201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Humphrey Jr?

    Dec 15, 2022
    I am very sad today because Dr. Humphrey is leaving. I will miss him very much because of his kind, professional nature. I miss you already. If you fill in for someone let me know so I will make my appointment at that time.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Humphrey Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Humphrey Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Humphrey Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164426946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa County Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School in Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humphrey Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Humphrey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humphrey Jr works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Humphrey Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Humphrey Jr has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphrey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alfred Humphrey Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.