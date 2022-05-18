Dr. Alfred Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Hurwitz, MD
Dr. Alfred Hurwitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Jay S. Raju M.d. Inc.455 Oconnor Dr Ste 350, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 294-4272
Alfred L. Hurwitz MD A Medical Corp.15899 Los Gatos Almaden Rd Ste 11, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 294-4272
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Been seeing Dr Herwitz for years. He listens to all of my concerns and appointments never feel rushed. No matter how perplexing my symptoms are, he never gives up in trying to figure it out. Office is run in a timely manner. This Dr is one of the greats.
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hurwitz has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.
