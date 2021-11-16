Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iloreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD
Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Iloreta's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street234 E 85th St # 5, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was the most competent and accommodating doctor I’ve seen in a long time.
About Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184882136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iloreta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iloreta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iloreta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iloreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iloreta has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iloreta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Iloreta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iloreta.
