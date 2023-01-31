Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD
Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations
Tulsa Cancer institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 505-3200
Bartlesville Cancer Care3470 E FRANK PHILLIPS BLVD, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 331-1760
Cancer Care Associates901 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 426-0625
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 505-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Jenkins for 4 years now. He always makes me feel comfortable and is very upbeat! He even remembers what my husband does for a living. His staff is always friendly too. He explains things and always answers my questions. I can tell he genuinely cares and always ask about my pain and gives suggestions to ease it. He is very intelligent but never talks down to us. He is upfront and doesn’t beat around the bush. I lost all of my hair during chemo which was upsetting but he went out of his way to make me feel ok. I’m facing chemo again and he didn’t dismiss my concerns. Instead he suggested that I donate my hair which was a really nice compliment. I really can’t say enough nice things about him and his staff. I was a bit concerned at my first appointment because of some of the comments I had read, but immediately all of my concerns were dismissed. He is quick to order test and make referrals to other specialist when needed.
About Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1487686200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jenkins speaks Chinese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
