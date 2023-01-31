Overview of Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD

Dr. Alfred Jenkins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Bartlesville, OK and McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.