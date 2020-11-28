Dr. Alfred Kalman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Kalman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Kalman, MD
Dr. Alfred Kalman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kalman works at
Dr. Kalman's Office Locations
Oncology & Hematology Associates of West Broward7431 N University Dr Ste 110, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 900-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalman is the most thorough physician I have met. He takes time to explain medical issues, and puts you at ease. His office staff members are excellent and helpful to make your office visit run smoothly.
About Dr. Alfred Kalman, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- State University Of New York
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalman has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalman.
