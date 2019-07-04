Dr. Alfred Knable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Knable, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
Associates In Dermatology2241 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 583-1749
- Baptist Health Floyd
Dr. Knable was very nice and explained everything I wanted to know. I could not have asked for a better doctor. He was very friendly and did not talk down to me. I would refer my friends and family to him.
- Indiana University
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Knable has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knable accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knable works at
Dr. Knable has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knable on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Knable. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knable.
