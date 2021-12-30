Dr. Alfred Kohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Kohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Kohan, MD
Dr. Alfred Kohan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kohan works at
Dr. Kohan's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY480 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Experience! He was very patient and thorough with my dad. Answered all our questions and explained everything in details. Very caring and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Alfred Kohan, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1831152768
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Urology
