Dr. Alfred Kulik, MD
Dr. Alfred Kulik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
- 1 1 Bridge Plz N Ste 2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 256-5032
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
My name is Tim from Scotch Plains, NJ - Dr. Kulik is extremely knowledgeable & and fully understands alternative medicine for those in need. I would highly recommend him to anyone who's in pain / suffering & tired of conventional ADDICTIVE meds! He's on the cutting edge on non-addictive treatment - for various conditions and pain management. He's by the book and completely compliant for a natural plant that has truly helped thousands of good people - can't say enough good about Dr. Kulik........
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Haverford College
Dr. Kulik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulik speaks Italian.
