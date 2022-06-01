See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lavi works at United Care Family Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Family Medical Center
    2324 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006 (213) 383-3600
  2. 2
    United Care Family Medical Center
    1835 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 215, Los Angeles, CA 90035 (310) 836-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Symptomatic Menopause
Chronic Neck Pain
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Symptomatic Menopause
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Symptomatic Menopause
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Adult Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Breastfeeding Counseling
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Cold Sore
Congestion
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaper Rash
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Eating Management
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Erectile Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Generalized Obesity
Gynecologic Disorders
Hammer Toe
Head Lice
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Implantable Birth Control
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Failure
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Sprain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mononucleosis
Muscle Pain
Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Pre-Operative Care
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Prenatal Testing
Primary Care for Adolescents
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Routine Gynecological Care
Runny Nose
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Stomal Ulcer
Strep Throat
Stye
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Weight Maintenance
Well Baby Care
Well New Born Care
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wound Care and Management
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Was quick and efficient. The doc knew exactly what to do and I'd definitely visit again.
    ronnie lee — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1184739039
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Harbor UCLA
    Medical Education
    Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Lavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavi works at United Care Family Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavi’s profile.

    Dr. Lavi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

