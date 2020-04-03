Dr. Alfred Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School Of Med New York Ny and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.
Locations
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates16011 Kairos Rd Ste 300, South Chesterfield, VA 23834 Directions (804) 430-5983
Richmond Gastroenterology Inc223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-5981
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
From the front door to the back door, Dr. Lee and his staff were wonderful. Polite, helpful, professional and upbeat. Dr. Lee spoke in an honest, polite, plain and non-condescending manner. He listened. He even looked out for my cash flow by checking on what the insurance would pay for a medication and then offering a comparable alternative. I had to see him at the Colonial Heights office and then the Wadsworth surgery center during Covid-19 and every precaution was taken to ensure my health and theirs. I will return to him when the time rolls around again. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Alfred Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- New York University School Of Med New York Ny
- Gastroenterology
