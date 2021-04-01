Dr. Alfred Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Lee, MD
Dr. Alfred Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
North Haven Medical Center - Radiology6 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 200-4363
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Five stars. Knowledgeable and common sense approach!
About Dr. Alfred Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952444358
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.