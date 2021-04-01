Overview of Dr. Alfred Lee, MD

Dr. Alfred Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at North Haven Medical Center - Radiology in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.