Overview

Dr. Alfred Lee-Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Lee-Young works at Carroll Digestive Associates in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.