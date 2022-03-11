Dr. Alfred Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Liu, MD
Dr. Alfred Liu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Queens POB 2 suite 407 SAME OFFICE as Burgess,Liu1329 Lusitana St Ste 407, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 533-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
He’s a very knowledgeable doctor , lots of experience n patients
About Dr. Alfred Liu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- U Hawaii JA Burns Sch Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
