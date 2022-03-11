Overview of Dr. Alfred Liu, MD

Dr. Alfred Liu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Liu Burgess & Barber Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.