Dr. Alfred Loka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Loka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KINSHASA / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ZAIRE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Loka works at
Locations
1
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology254 Church St Ste 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 886-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3125
3
Cvph Electrophysiology214 Cornelia St Ste 204, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-7993
4
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just completed an appointment with Dr. Loka. What a great Doctor. He was on time, spent a great deal of time answering my questions. He even walked back in after the appointment was over when I told his staff I just thought of another question. Everyone on the staff was kind, courteous, and professional. He was very knowledgeable and kind himself. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Alfred Loka, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427257500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KINSHASA / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ZAIRE
