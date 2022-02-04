Overview

Dr. Alfred Loka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KINSHASA / NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ZAIRE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Loka works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology in Saratoga Springs, NY with other offices in Albany, NY and Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.