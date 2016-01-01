Dr. Louis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Louis, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfred Louis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Louis works at
Locations
Hca Houston Healthcare Medical Center1313 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 734-1697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alfred Louis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831169309
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
