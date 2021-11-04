Overview of Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD

Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Lovato works at Lovato Eyecare in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.