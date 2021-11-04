Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD
Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Lovato's Office Locations
Lovato Eyecare5700 San Antonio Dr NE Ste B4, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 247-1073
Lovato Eyecare4333 Pan American Fwy NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 247-1073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt taken care of and was made to feel very comfortable. My comfort was checked on often.
About Dr. Alfred Lovato, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovato has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lovato speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.