Dr. Alfred Luk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Luk, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Luk, MD
Dr. Alfred Luk, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Luk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Luk's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Internal Medicine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-1001
-
2
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luk?
About Dr. Alfred Luk, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1902190978
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luk works at
Dr. Luk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.