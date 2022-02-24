Overview

Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from American University - Beirut|American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Maksoud works at Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A. in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.