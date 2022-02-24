Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maksoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from American University - Beirut|American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Maksoud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A.501 Orchard St Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maksoud?
Excellent
About Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1043287022
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College of Medicine Houston Texas
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Ohio
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cleveland Clinic Foundation Ohio
- American University - Beirut|American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maksoud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maksoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maksoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maksoud works at
Dr. Maksoud has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maksoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maksoud speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Maksoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maksoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maksoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maksoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.