Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from American University - Beirut|American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Maksoud works at Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A. in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A.
    501 Orchard St Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Physicians' Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchial Thermoplasty Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Distress Syndrome Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Excellent
    Diane magliolo — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043287022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College of Medicine Houston Texas
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation Ohio
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Cleveland Clinic Foundation Ohio
    Medical Education
    • American University - Beirut|American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Maksoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maksoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maksoud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maksoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maksoud works at Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A. in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maksoud’s profile.

    Dr. Maksoud has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maksoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Maksoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maksoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maksoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maksoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

