Dr. Alfred Neugut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neugut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Alfred Neugut, MD
Dr. Alfred Neugut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Neugut, MD
Dr. Alfred Neugut, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Neugut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Neugut's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Advanced Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer Immunotherapy
- View other providers who treat Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Immunotherapy
- View other providers who treat Infusion Therapy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Radiation Oncology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Neugut?
Al saved my life. Came in with Stage 4 plus rectal cancer. He diagnosed immediately, put me on the correct chemo, radiation and dosage, and adjusted as I improved. I chose Sloan for surgery, he prescribed additional chemo... correctly... for the interim. He's incredibly knowledgeable. His treatments are precise and to the point. If you are looking for a touchy-feely doctor, Al is not your man. If you are looking to survive, there is none better in the country. Alan B. Shalleck Ph.D.
About Dr. Alfred Neugut, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1699789750
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neugut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neugut accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neugut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neugut works at
Dr. Neugut speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neugut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neugut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neugut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neugut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.