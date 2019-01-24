Overview of Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD

Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Newman Jr works at Advanced Surgical Associates P.C in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.