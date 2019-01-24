Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD
Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Newman Jr works at
Dr. Newman Jr's Office Locations
Doyin Ogunbi M.d. LLC1722 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 265-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
To the griper concerning the long wait for the lab work-that's not his office that is causing the wait-the hospital lab is the one that does all that. I waited 6 weeks (!) and was explained to me (by the hospital) that the hospital waits until they get a certain amount of lab work, then will do them at the same time. The hospital seems to be the dysfunctional culprit concerning this. I've had no problems during interaction with Dr Newman, only with unfriendly persons who answer the phone there.
About Dr. Alfred Newman Jr, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.