Dr. Alfred Newman III, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alfred Newman III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Al Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Newman III works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology) in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology)
    1700 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2788

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Lung Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I started seeing Dr. Newman in January of 2019. From the beginning he was open and to the point. He had a clear idea of the treatment course he was proposing. He explained the success rate and side effects, the results he was expecting and what my other options were. I left the first (and every) visit with him feeling that we had a good chance of beating the cancer. After a long spring of Chemo and Radiation therapies I was fortunate enough to be able to tolerate the side effects with little problem. By the end of the year it looked like we got everything. Unfortunately my body is sneaky as F*** and come February it had come back full force on the other side of the throat and in the hip. Dr, Newman was super supportive and we went thru my new options (none good). I still left the office feeling like there was a slight chance and that I would fight it. I have moved North to be with family and do home hospice since i last saw him. He has called my brother just to check on me.
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

