Dr. Alfred Newman III, MD
Dr. Alfred Newman III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from U Al Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Matthews (Medical Oncology)1700 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2788
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I started seeing Dr. Newman in January of 2019. From the beginning he was open and to the point. He had a clear idea of the treatment course he was proposing. He explained the success rate and side effects, the results he was expecting and what my other options were. I left the first (and every) visit with him feeling that we had a good chance of beating the cancer. After a long spring of Chemo and Radiation therapies I was fortunate enough to be able to tolerate the side effects with little problem. By the end of the year it looked like we got everything. Unfortunately my body is sneaky as F*** and come February it had come back full force on the other side of the throat and in the hip. Dr, Newman was super supportive and we went thru my new options (none good). I still left the office feeling like there was a slight chance and that I would fight it. I have moved North to be with family and do home hospice since i last saw him. He has called my brother just to check on me.
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831141548
- U AL
- U AL
- U AL
- U Al Sch Med
- Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
