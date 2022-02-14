See All Spine Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD

Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ogden works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Nyack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 101, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600
  2. 2
    Columbia/New York Presbyterian
    710 W 168th St # 406, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-7976
  3. 3
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)
    169 Main St Ste 2, Nyack, NY 10960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 535-1655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adult Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 14, 2022
    Dr. Ogden was recommended to me by another physician of mine. I’m so grateful to have gotten the recommendation because he is absolutely wonderful. He truly listens, explains everything, and corrects the problem. I had surgery done by him and almost immediately had noticeable relief. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a neurosurgeon with a wonderful bedside manner and the highest level of expertise.
    Jamie N. — Feb 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174795116
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hosp, Neurological Surgery Ny And Presby Hosp, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

