Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD
Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ogden works at
Dr. Ogden's Office Locations
Neurosurgeons of NJ1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 101, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Columbia/New York Presbyterian710 W 168th St # 406, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7976
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)169 Main St Ste 2, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 535-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ogden was recommended to me by another physician of mine. I’m so grateful to have gotten the recommendation because he is absolutely wonderful. He truly listens, explains everything, and corrects the problem. I had surgery done by him and almost immediately had noticeable relief. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a neurosurgeon with a wonderful bedside manner and the highest level of expertise.
About Dr. Alfred Ogden, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174795116
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hosp, Neurological Surgery Ny And Presby Hosp, General Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
