Dr. Alfred Osolin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Osolin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alfred Osolin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chehalis, WA.
Dr. Osolin works at
Locations
-
1
Chehalis Dental Care68 SW 13th St, Chehalis, WA 98532 Directions (360) 382-3709Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osolin?
Brandi Dani and the dentist are awesome
About Dr. Alfred Osolin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1174700249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osolin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osolin accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Osolin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Osolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osolin works at
Dr. Osolin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.