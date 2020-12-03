Dr. Alfred Roston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Roston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfred Roston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Westchester Park Dr, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 683-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Roston for my weight problems. He was highly recommended by my friends who had seen him in the past. I am happy to say that he is a wonderful caring doctor and that my friends were right. The program is easy to follow and I am getting great support and encouragement by his wonderful staff and Dr. Roston. I am losing weight and will be reaching my goals soon. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Alfred Roston, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
