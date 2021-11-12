Overview of Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD

Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corona, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Shtainer works at Adult and Pediatric Urology in Corona, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, Brooklyn, NY, New York, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.