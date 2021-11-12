See All Urologists in Corona, NY
Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD

Urology
3.2 (29)
Map Pin Small Corona, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD

Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corona, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Shtainer works at Adult and Pediatric Urology in Corona, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, Brooklyn, NY, New York, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shtainer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercedes Mota-martinez Dentist PC
    10401 Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 672-1800
  2. 2
    Rego Park Family Physicians
    9713 64th Rd Ste 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 502-8271
  3. 3
    Alfred Shtainer, MD
    2148 Ocean Ave # 6A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 502-8742
  4. 4
    Adult and Pediatric Urology
    285 Lexington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 243-5300
  5. 5
    Advanced Gynecology and Surgery Pllc
    1517 Voorhies Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 368-0600
  6. 6
    Alfred Shtainer MD
    10230 Queens Blvd Ste 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Bladder Infection
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Bladder Infection

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Bladder Infection
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Cystometry
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Atrophy
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urethral Stricture
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydronephrosis
Incontinence
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Lithotripsy
Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Transurethral Needle Ablation of Prostate (TUNA)
Ultrasound
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Alfred Shtainer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952328718
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • CCNY
