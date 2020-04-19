Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simental Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD
Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Simental Jr's Office Locations
Loma Linda Univeristy Radiology Medical Group Inc.1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 558-2600
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-8558
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm28078 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (909) 558-4000
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 651-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery was in Nov 2019. I agree totally with last review. He’s an awesome Dr. I felt very assured and comfortable before and after surgery. He’s caring and compassionate and funny. He truly cares about his patients. Went to City of Hope for second opinion since my tumor was a rare hurthle cell tumor and the top thyroid surgeon there said if you like him I would stay with him. He’s one of the best. He truly is. Hard to find Drs. Like him that really care about their patients and is a top notch surgeon.
About Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
