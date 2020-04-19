See All Otolaryngologists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD

Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Simental Jr works at Loma Linda Univ ENT Head & Neck in Redlands, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Simental Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda Univeristy Radiology Medical Group Inc.
    1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2600
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Children's Hospital
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-8558
  3. 3
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    28078 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-4000
  4. 4
    California Heart and Surgical Hosptial
    26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-7155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2020
    My surgery was in Nov 2019. I agree totally with last review. He's an awesome Dr. I felt very assured and comfortable before and after surgery. He's caring and compassionate and funny. He truly cares about his patients. Went to City of Hope for second opinion since my tumor was a rare hurthle cell tumor and the top thyroid surgeon there said if you like him I would stay with him. He's one of the best. He truly is. Hard to find Drs. Like him that really care about their patients and is a top notch surgeon.
    — Apr 19, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD
    About Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265464077
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simental Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Simental Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simental Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Simental Jr has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simental Jr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Simental Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simental Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simental Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simental Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

