Overview of Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD

Dr. Alfred Simental Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Simental Jr works at Loma Linda Univ ENT Head & Neck in Redlands, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.