Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD

Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Sofer works at Plastic Surgery Center of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sofer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center of Fairfield
    33 Miller St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 336-9862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Stamford Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Connecticare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2020
    I Got a Breast implant revision and a BBL with Dr. Sofer on 5/29/20 through CG Cosmetics. I only saw him right prior to my surgery, however, he was so sweet and genuine. Some surgeons have no personality or come off very rude- he was not at all. He made me feel fully understood and comfortable. He answered all my questions and concerns, explained in medical detail what was going to be done, and measured me and assessed me thoroughly. My results are amazing even though I am about 2 weeks PO, He literally took away all the fat around my abdomen and flanks, made my breasts perfect the way I wanted them, and my butt perky and round. I couldn't be happier with my results and his stitching work. (I am almost a nurse practitioner so I evaluated every aspect of this surgery). so bottom line HE WAS AMAZING, GO TO HIM. BUTTTTT, CG cosmetics in Miami, where he practices is horrible. My surgery coordinator was terrible, they were so busy, unorganized, they need major improvements.
    Melisa Tennant — Jun 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1881610343
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microvascular Surgery
    • Westchester Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Columbia University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Sofer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sofer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sofer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sofer works at Plastic Surgery Center of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sofer’s profile.

    Dr. Sofer speaks Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

