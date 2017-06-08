See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Alfred Solish, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfred Solish, MD

Dr. Alfred Solish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Solish works at Southern California Glacma Cons in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Glaucoma Consultants Medical Group
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 230, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 577-1115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 08, 2017
    Overall excellent
    Robert in Pasadena, CA — Jun 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alfred Solish, MD
    About Dr. Alfred Solish, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538144829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Solish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solish works at Southern California Glacma Cons in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Solish’s profile.

    Dr. Solish has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Solish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

