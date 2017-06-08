Dr. Alfred Solish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Solish, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Solish, MD
Dr. Alfred Solish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Solish's Office Locations
Southern California Glaucoma Consultants Medical Group630 S Raymond Ave Unit 230, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 577-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall excellent
About Dr. Alfred Solish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solish has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solish speaks Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Solish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.