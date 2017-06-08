Overview of Dr. Alfred Solish, MD

Dr. Alfred Solish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Solish works at Southern California Glacma Cons in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.