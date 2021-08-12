Dr. Alfred Steinberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Steinberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Steinberger, MD
Dr. Alfred Steinberger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Steinberger works at
Dr. Steinberger's Office Locations
Metro Neurosurgery Associates PA309 Engle St Ste 6, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 410-6990
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 410-6990Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding support staff. Dr. Steinberger is precise and clear about expected surgical outcomes. Back surgery went well and I am no longer limited in my movements.
About Dr. Alfred Steinberger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1326015926
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Steinberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
