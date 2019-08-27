Dr. Alfred Tomlinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomlinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Tomlinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 106, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 650-1111
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Yrs. ago at UNC I had a corneal transplant because of which I need an ophthalmologist close to my current address in SC. I diligently researched for a doctor based on site of her/his medical university, internship, and residency. I chose Dr. Tomlinson as the best the Myrtle Beach/Pawleys Island/Conway area. In the 7 yrs. I have been his patient, Dr. Tomlinson has proven me to be correct.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649229535
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tomlinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomlinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomlinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomlinson.
