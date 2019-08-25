See All Oncologists in Sandusky, OH
Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD

Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. 

Dr. Vargas works at North Coast Cancer Care Inc. in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vargas' Office Locations

    North Coast Cancer Care Inc.
    417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 (419) 609-9310
    285 E State St Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43215 (614) 788-4965
    Imaging Services - Pickerington Medical Campus
    1010 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 (614) 788-4699
    Ohiohealth Grant Medical Center
    111 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 (614) 566-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2019
    Dr. Vargas was did a wonderful job proving care for me during my recent issue and surgery. Did a great job with my surgery and follow-up. The only issue I had was the office staff not doing there job in a timely matter. Having them fill out FMLA paperwork for my employer was a joke. It took several calls and promises from them it would be filled out and it wasn't. They had paperwork for almost 20 days before it was completed. Not to mention they charged me $25 fee upfront to process and still had issues. Wanted to call credit card company and reverse the charge. Was not impressed with the office staff and some of the employees. Was told by one she did not have time to fill out paperwork and will get it done someday. Another 20 days I asked?
    Norwalk, OH — Aug 25, 2019
    About Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144406687
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

