Overview of Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD

Dr. Alfred Vargas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH.



Dr. Vargas works at North Coast Cancer Care Inc. in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.