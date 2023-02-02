Dr. Alfred Vichot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vichot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Vichot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Vichot, MD
Dr. Alfred Vichot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University
Dr. Vichot works at
Dr. Vichot's Office Locations
-
1
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 241-0700Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Hartford85 Seymour St Ste 900, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 241-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vichot?
Dr. Vichot spend more time with me than I can remember any doctor doing. He was very thorough and explained a lot about the function of the kidneys and how that related to my blood work results. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alfred Vichot, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1285801829
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Davidson College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vichot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vichot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vichot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vichot works at
Dr. Vichot has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vichot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vichot speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vichot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vichot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vichot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vichot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.