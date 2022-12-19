Dr. Alfred Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfred Winkler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfred Winkler, MD
Dr. Alfred Winkler, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Winkler's Office Locations
Brady Urologic Health Center525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Avenue Floor 2nd, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Rheumatology, Urology3041 Ave U Floor 2nd, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Winker is friendly and sensitive with an astute mind to rapidly evaluate key factors of a patient’s condition. I was received early for the appointment, had a very careful exam, was advised about next steps in quick order, and was totally pleased with Dr Winkler’s professionalism, as well as the competence of the Weill Cornell staff. Kudos to the entire team.
About Dr. Alfred Winkler, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1437171667
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winkler speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
