Overview

Dr. Alfred Wolkomir, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Wolkomir works at WOLKMIR ALFRED F MD OFFICE in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.