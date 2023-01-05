Dr. Alfredo Archilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Archilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfredo Archilla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
ENT Specialists10150 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-8141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In addition to the accurate compliments about Dr. Archilla’s bedside manner, I would like to add that he is an artist, achieving a level far above the mastery of technical skills. Knowing that other friends and relatives have had unpleasant experiences with deviated septum surgery, I was amazed and pleased about not needing pain meds for the first four days. In addition, the warnings that others had given were not applicable to me; I was able to use my CPAP by Day 2, I didn’t need extra gauze or any ice packs, and I could use my toothbrush. I have had a number of surgeries in the past, and this one offered the most pleasant, and likely, the most effective, recovery. P.S. All staff have been pleasant to me and have returned calls answering any questions that I had.
- English, Spanish
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Ponce Sch of Med
Dr. Archilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archilla works at
Dr. Archilla has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Postnasal Drip and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Archilla speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Archilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.