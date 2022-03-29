Overview of Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD

Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Arrojas works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Oviedo in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.