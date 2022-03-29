Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD
Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Arrojas works at
Dr. Arrojas' Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth Medical Group8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 290, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arrojas?
Dr. Arrojas did my right hip replacement less than 3 weeks ago . I am under 50 years old and before surgery I was in so much pain and had been for probably 7 years. I was very limited on daily activities and going out anywhere was almost impossible. I was very lucky to find Dr. Arrojas! He is very easy to talk to, listens to everything you have have to say and is very compassionate. After surgery, I have zero pain, was able to walk without the walker just a few days after. He called me everyday for the first couple of days after surgery to check up on me and my progress. I highly recommend him as he is an Amazing Doctor!! I am so thankful for him as he has truly given me my life back!!
About Dr. Alfredo Arrojas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093078024
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital
- SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arrojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arrojas works at
Dr. Arrojas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arrojas speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrojas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.