Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez|Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Chavez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists of El Paso - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1600 N Oregon St Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?
My visit was wonderful from beginning to end. The staff made me feel calm and collective before and after my procedure. Dr. Chávez was highly recommended to me, and I as well, highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1689645913
Education & Certifications
- Tex A&amp;amp;m College Med Scott And White Med Center|Texas A &amp;amp; M University
- Tex Tech Health Science Center Thomason Genl Hospital|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- St Barnabas Med Center|St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez|Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.