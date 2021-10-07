Overview

Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez|Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Chavez works at Providence Medical Partners - Gastroenterology Specialists of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.