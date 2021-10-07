See All Gastroenterologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez|Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Chavez works at Providence Medical Partners - Gastroenterology Specialists of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Specialists of El Paso - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    1600 N Oregon St Ste 1A, El Paso, TX 79902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Anemia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Vomiting Disorders
Barrett's Esophagus
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Dehydration
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Manometry
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Capsule Endoscopy
Celiac Disease
Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal
Endoscopic Polypectomy
Endoscopy
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
ERCP With Spincterotomy
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
Food Poisoning
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG)
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectal Bleeding
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 07, 2021
    My visit was wonderful from beginning to end. The staff made me feel calm and collective before and after my procedure. Dr. Chávez was highly recommended to me, and I as well, highly recommend him.
    V.Montalvo — Oct 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD
    About Dr. Alfredo Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689645913
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex A&amp;amp;amp;m College Med Scott And White Med Center|Texas A &amp;amp;amp; M University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tex Tech Health Science Center Thomason Genl Hospital|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Med Center|St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez|Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.