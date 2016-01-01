See All Cardiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Alfredo Clavell, MD

Cardiology
34 years of experience

Dr. Alfredo Clavell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Clavell works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Cardiac Imaging
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Cardiac Imaging

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831177021
    • Mayo Grad Sch
    • Mayo Grad Sch
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

