Dr. Festa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfredo Festa, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Festa, MD
Dr. Alfredo Festa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Dr. Festa works at
Dr. Festa's Office Locations
Alfredo Festa M.d.p.c.4508 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 864-3168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alfredo Festa, E.N.T. is an EXCELLENT Doctor. It's hard to find a doctor anymore who will listen to your problem and will spend time to help you. He is a doctor you want to recommend to your family. He is not a very youngman but once you seen by him, you wish him good & long life. Dr. Festa is an irreplaceable Dr.
About Dr. Alfredo Festa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 60 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Festa accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Festa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Festa has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Festa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Festa speaks French and Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Festa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Festa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Festa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Festa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.