Overview

Dr. Alfredo Figueroa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med U Central, Quito and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Figueroa works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.